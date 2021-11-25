'Thanks for Love, Prayers': Actor Sai Dharam Tej in Audio Message Post Bike Accident

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Republic is all set to stream on OTT platform ZEE5 from November 26. The actor met with a bike accident on September 10 and after shoulder surgery in Hyderabad’s private Hospital, he has been discharged. After the accident, Sai Tej shared the first personal audio note thanking all the fans and media for their love, support and prayers.

The note was shared on Twitter. “Many Many thanks for all the love and prayers you have showered upon me,” the actor said in the note. He further urged his fans to watch his upcoming film and share their reviews.

On ZEE5, the film will stream in two versions. One is a regular movie, while the other will have commentary by Deva Katta. The director will analyse the film with editor Praveen KL, screenplay-writer Kiran, and creative producer Satish BKR. This is happening for the first time in Indian cinema.

The film is written and directed by Deva Katta, and the audience has high expectations from the film as Deva Katta’s previous films in the same genre had received success at the box office.

Senior actor Ramya Krishna has played a pivotal role in the film. Mani Sharma has composed the music for the film. Aishwarya Rajesh plays the female lead role and Jagapathi Babu appears in another key role. Bankrolled by JB Entertainments along with Zee Studios, the film talks about an IAS officer who fights corruption in the Indian political system.

The film was earlier released in theatres on October 1 and received a good response from the audience and critics for performances, screenplay, theme, and pace. However, the film failed to make good money at the box office. Republic earned a total of Rs 6.65 crore in 10 days. Completing a theatrical run, the film suffered a loss of Rs 5.64 crore at the box office.

