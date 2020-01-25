Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Thanks to Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Is Having 'Major FOMO'

Shah Rukh Khan's fear of missing out is because of Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Bob Biswas in Kolkata.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Is Having 'Major FOMO'
credits - Shah Rukh Khan instagram

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is having 'major FOMO'. His Fear of Missing Out is an outcome of his friend, actor Abhishek Bachchan, currently shooting for Bob Biswas in Kolkata.

Abhishek shared the news on Instagram early on Friday. He shared a picture of a pair of old-fashioned glasses and an Motorola mobile phone which were used by contract killer Bob Biswas in the 2012 thriller Kahaani.

Re-tweeting his post, Shah Rukh wrote: "Missing being with you all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot and enjoy the process."

FOMO is a trendy abbreviation for the expression fear of missing out.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production and is expected to release later this year.

