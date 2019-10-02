Thanks to Bumper Pre-Release Ticket Sales, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Set to Open Big

Competition is something that plays a major role in any film's reputation. Currently, Siddharth Anand's War is winning big in the arena of advance bookings. if advance ticket sales reports are to be believed then War may turn out to be one of the biggest Bollywood openers of the year.

According to a report by Box Office India, War has the highest advance bookings record of the year. It is also one of the first Hindi films in the country to earn around Rs 30 crore prior to its release. In the case of advance booking sales of all time, the film stands at the third position. The first two are held by Avengers: Endgame which earned Rs 49.62 crore in pre-release bookings and Baahubali 2 that earned Rs 37.53 crore.

Hrithik Roshan had earlier stated that he was satisfied and happy with War as it was not the kind of action film that "spoonfeeds" audiences but gives them a chance to think and process the story on their own. Apart from that, Tiger Shroff had stated that he studied a lot of different fighting styles for the film as well as to impress Hrithik Roshan who he often refers to as his idol. While the pre-release sales of the film promise a financial success at the box office, only time will tell if that's the way the film goes after its release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.