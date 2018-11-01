GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Thanks to China, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki Grosses Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

The film has earned Rs 131.7 crore in China till October 30 and is still going strong.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2018, 10:16 AM IST
Image: Instagram/YRF
Hichki is having a dream run at the global box office.

A Yash Raj Films production, it earned Rs 58 crore in India. However, thanks to its overwhelming success in China—where it raked in Rs 131.7 crore till October 30—the film’s global box office collection now stands at Rs 209.72 crore.

Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday, “#Hichki crosses ₹ 200 cr mark globally...#India GrossBOC: ₹ 58 cr #Overseas GrossBOC: ₹ 20 cr [excluding China] #China GrossBOC: ₹ 131.72 cr [till 30 Oct 2018; still running] #Worldwide GrossBOC: ₹ 209.72 cr (sic).”




Interestingly, Hichki had earned Rs 100 crore in China within 13 days of its release. Titled Teacher with Hiccup, it opened there on October 12, with Rani Mukerji promoting the film extensively across major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki released in India on March 23. It is the story of Naina—played earnestly by Rani—who suffers from Tourette Syndrome, a nervous-system disorder that causes her to react a certain way every time she gets anxious.

In Hichki, Rani’s struggle to provide equal education to underprivileged children in the face of many adversities, has found an immediate connect with the Chinese. However, it isn’t the first Indian film to conquer the Chinese box office. Before it, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan have also enjoyed stupendous success in China.



