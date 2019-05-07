Thanks to Social Media, New Actors Are Getting Films Even Before Making Their Debut

Whether it is Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday—all these young debutantes signed their second film even before their first big Bollywood film hit the big screen.While they find it more than exciting, an expert believes that the demand for diverse content and popularity on social media makes these newcomers stars even before the release of their films.Last year, Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. Soon after, the commercial potboiler Simmba released.Ananya and Tara, who are getting launched with Student Of The Year 2, have already signed for Pati Patni Aur Woh and Marjaavaan, respectively.On the opportunities coming her way, Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, said, "I think this is a very exciting time to be here. I think for my casting of Pati Patni Aur Who, the makers saw my ad film which I did for a brand and they decided to cast me in the film."I am thankful for the chance and I have a lot more work to do in cinema."According to trade analyst Atul Mohan, the rise in demand of different content and stories is opening up the space for new talent, and producers are taking calculated risk by signing them."If we look at all the three youngsters, they are already popular among millennials on social media even before their film release. When a production house signs a talent, the audience can see who is launching them. If Karan Johar is launching a talent, he must have seen some amount of potential in them,” he said."Youngsters these days, thanks to social media, are building their fan following even before their films hit the big screen. So there is a desire that the audience have to watch them in the cinema," he added.Mohan also says that the era, in which the earnings of an actor's debut film use to decide their fate, is long gone. "It is the talent really. If the audience loved you on-screen and the film did average business, even then a newcomer can bag a good film. Perhaps reviews from audience and critics matter," he said.Tara, who has been associated with showbiz for a while, feels she is lucky to have films even before the release of her maiden movie. "I have just finished shooting for Marjaavaan and I will start working on RX 100’s remake, which is Ahan Shetty's debut. It rarely happens to any newcomer that she gets a chance to work in three films in a year. My second film got over even before the release of my debut,” she said."When I gave the audition for Student Of The Year 2, I did not even think that I will get another film offer so soon. So for me, it is surreal," she added.Tara is expecting "honest" reviews over "just good words". "For me, it is better to know where I am falling short as an actor. Let the criticism come and I hope to take them in the best way possible," she said.