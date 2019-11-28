Thanksgiving 2019: Five Hollywood Films That Showed Us What This American Festival is All About

Traditionally a harvest festival, Thanksgiving is all about blessings of the past year. In the US, it is believed that the festival is based on the 1621 harvest feast shared by the Pilgrims of Plymouth and the Native American Wampanoag people.

Over the years, Thanksgiving has come to symbolise a time when the family gets together and counts their blessings and thank the lord for everything in their lives. Movies too have often shown Thanksgiving to be an integral part of their plotline, often acting as a catalyst in moving the story forward or becoming the crux around which stories of love, loss, reconciliation and understanding take place.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving here are five movies around the holidays one must watch:

You've Got Mail: Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, 1998 American romantic comedy classic You've Got Mail is an apt watch this Thanksgiving. In the film directed by Nora Ephron, two business rivals unknowingly meet each other online. The film is based on the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László.

Hannah and Her Sisters: The 1986 film starring Woody Allen, Michael Caine, Mia Farrow, Carrie Fisher, Barbara Hershey, Lloyd Nolan and others showcases the lives of an extended family and how they intertwined between the course of two Thanksgiving dinner. The film is written and directed by Woody Allen and has won Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Sweet November: Directed by Pat O'Connor, the 2001 romantic drama starred Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron in lead roles. In the film the actor, who is already in love with the character essayed by Theron, makes a surprise return in her life during the Thanksgiving holiday and showers her with gifts that remind her of the happy times they spent together. In the film, the character of Theron suffers from terminal cancer and it is a poignant story of love, loss and wanting to make a moment eternal.

Pieces of April: Centered around a Thanksgiving dinner, the 2003 film starring Katie Holmes as the titular character is a story of hope, love and the spirit of the holidays as a dysfunctional family reconciles as the movie progresses.

What's Cooking?: The Gurinder Chadha directorial starring a host of actors including Mercedes Ruehl, Kyra Sedgwick and Joan Chen is centered on Thanksgiving Day, where four ethnically diverse families that include Vietnamese, Latino, Jewish, and African American backgrounds coming together for the traditional meal. Each family has its own take on the Thanksgiving meal as well as its own set of problems that the film explores. The film was released in 2000.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.