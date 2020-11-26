Thanksgiving 2020: Here are 5 Films One Must Watch This Holiday

Thanksgiving is here, and even though it is a time for families to get together to offer prayers of thanks and then tuck into a major feast soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a dampener to the festivities this year.

Fret not, even though you might not be able to physically congregate and have a merry time with friends and family, you could spend the day on your couch watching some amazing movies that will brighten your mood and bring about some holiday cheer.

Addams Family Values (1993)

The classic black comedy by Barry Sonnenfield could actually be an amazing watch on Thanksgiving. The film sees Raúl Juliá, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, and Jimmy Workman reprise their roles. The movie sees Uncle Fester getting smitten by, and subsequently marrying Debbie Jellinsky, a serial killer, who is actually after his inheritance. It even has a iconic Thanksgiving sequence where the Addams family children participate in a holiday stage show around Pocahontas with the usual Addams Family twist.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

Even though it is a cartoon, the film revolves around the festival with Charlie Brown having to host a Thanksgiving feast and attend one by his grandmother. Unfortunately, his first dinner turns into a complete failure and on informing his grandmum of the same and the fact that he has hungry friends, she invites them all. After they leave Snoopy and Woodstock go to the doghouse and cook up their own traditional Thanksgiving meal.

What's Cooking? (2000)

The British comedy is set on Thanksgiving Day where four ethnically diverse families (Vietnamese, Latino, Jewish and African American) gather together for the traditional meal. Each family has their own way of cooking something traditional for the festive holiday, along with their own set of problems, with them struggling with generation gaps, sibling rivalry and guests who drop in unannounced.

The Oath (2018)

The black comedy follows a family at Thanksgiving dinner, each member of which has their own political inclination. With the government asking all citizens to sign a loyalty pledge, with each member struggling to get through Thanksgiving dinner under some incredibly personal and social circumstances. The film stars Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz.

Into the Dark: Pilgrim (2019)

For those who like something a bit more sinister, the film is based on a real-life story of a woman who hopes to invigorate her family's Thanksgiving spirit by inviting some Pilgrim reinactors to join them for the holiday. Unfortunately, things take a sinister turn in the Marcus Dunstan directorial.