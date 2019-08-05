Thanos Could Have Accidentally Snapped Himself Too, Suggest Avengers Endgame Writers

After collecting all the six Infinity Stones, sacrificing his daughter and blipping out half the population of the universe, Thanos went up to the hills in Titan to watch a satisfying sunset. However, there are chances that having done so much to balance the universe, Thanos would not have been able to see the world the way he imagined it.

Soon after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, fans questioned, if there's a possibility that Thanos could have accidentally snapped himself too and be one of the blipped beings. Answering the same, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely agreed that there were chances. Comicbook.com quoted them from a report in Backstory Magazine as saying, "Well, I think he probably put a little asterisk in his snap — and not me." Countering it Stephen McFeely added, "But if it’s truly random, you know, perhaps..."

Thanos survived the Blip because of his fate or an added anecdote is still a question. But the Mad Titan was indeed satisfied that he could do what he wanted at the end of Infinity War. But his happiness was short-lived as things didn't turn out he imagined them to be. In Endgame, the Avengers go to Titan, where Thor decapitates Thanos with his axe, Stormbreaker.

In the recently released digital versions of Avengers: Endgame with commentary from the writers and directors, it was revealed that Thanos' death was more of an "assisted suicide". "So at one point in the room, everyone's getting really frustrated saying, 'What is the story here?' And I think Trinh Tran, our executive producer just said, 'God I really wish we could just kill him.' And we all went, 'Wait a second. Could you? What does that mean?" writer Stephen McFeely said.

It is pretty believable because when we see Thanos after 5 years, he is not the same Mad Titan audience saw in Infinity War. After five years, he is an exhausted and crippling being waiting for his final days. Markus points that he just had one definitive goal to balance the universe and having done that he readily allows the Avengers to kill him.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.