Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Unhappy with Trump Campaign's Avengers Ad
US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, that shows democratic leaders disappearing into dust upset Thanos creator Jim Starlin, who called it 'sick.'
US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, that shows democratic leaders disappearing into dust upset Thanos creator Jim Starlin, who called it 'sick.'
Comic book writer and Thanos creator Jim Starlin is unhappy and feels violated after watching US President Donald Trump replace the villain of the Marvel Universe in one of his latest re-election campaign ads.
"After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer," Starlin said in a statement.
Starlin added: "How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end."
In the climax of Avengers: Infinity War, the chief villain, Thanos, utters the now-famous line "I am inevitable" before snapping his fingers in an attempt to destroy all life in the universe.
On Tuesday, that scene took on new meaning when the Trump campaign released a video with Thanos replaced by Trump, reports hollywoodreporter.com. The video showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders disappearing into dust, much like victims of Thanos.
The Trump video came hours after House Democrats introduced two Articles of Impeachment against the President. "House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable," a tweet from Trump's campaign read.
Josh Brolin played Thanos in three films, and in Avengers: Infinity War, the villain achieved his goal of killing half of all life in the universe. In Avengers: Endgame, the snapping of fingers didn't go as he planned.
Starlin is known for creating the Infinity trilogy in the early '90s, a series of books that helped inspire Infinity War and Endgame.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Blasts Arhaan Khan's Claims, Says This is Rubbish and Upsetting
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- Drag Shows, Books and Films: India's Queer Community Comes Together for First Rainbow Lit Fest