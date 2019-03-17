Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flack

Avengers: Endgame trailer was released recently giving us the official looks of the but Marvel kept it antagonist's look under wraps, without giving the audience a glimpse of Thanos. But weeks before the film release, his armoured look made its way to social media.On the Bollywood front, Kareena Kapoor Khan shuts down the trolls who stated that she's not a good mother. Not mincing her words, the actress talked about her son Taimur and the growing paparazzi culture in India. All this and more in today's entertainment news wrap.Raj Nidimoru and his partner-in-humour Krishna D K are in the running for Best Screenplay award for 'Stree' in the upcoming Reel Movie Awards 2019, Speaking to News18, Raj confesses that originally the idea for 'Stree' germinated roughly 20 years ago from this day, while he was in his hometown. Read on to know what more he revealed about the critically and commercially acclaimed film.Avengers Endgame trailer had the new superheroes suits for the Avengers like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, Hulk and Captain Marvel too. But as these superheroes assembled to fight Thanos, the Mad Titans look was kept under wraps. However, a leaked cover for Empire magazine’s April issue, featuring Josh Brolin gives the first look of the actor in the Marvel film.With mere weeks remaining for the next and final season of Game of Thrones, season 8 will answer all the many gripping questions that have been vexing millions of GoT fans for years now. But before the final season premiers on April 14, here's a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time. This week lets recap Game of Thrones Season 4.After her son Taimur Ali Khan was trolled on social media, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a befitting reply to get back at the trolls. Social media users had trolled Taimur stating that he is dying of hunger and Kareena is not a good mother.Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his next release titled "Dear Comrade" opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser of the same was released by the filmmakers on Sunday. However, fans are not quite happy with a kissing scene the two actors share in the video.