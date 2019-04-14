SPONSORED BY
Thanos, Spiderman's Dance on Varun Dhawan's 'First Class' is Actually First Class, Watch Video

'Kalank' is set to release on April 17, while 'Avengers: Endgame' will debut in theatres a week later on April 26.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Thanos, Spiderman's Dance on Varun Dhawan's 'First Class' is Actually First Class, Watch Video
The fight for grabbing the audiences' attention for theatre seats is warming up, with Kalank releasing just a week before the highly anticipated film Avengers: Endgame. Conceding to the fanfare surrounding the superhero film, Varun Dhawan, who features in Kalank as Zafar, also said that the makers would want to cash in as much as possible before Avengers hits the screens.

Cooling off between hectic promotion schedule for his upcoming film, leading up to its release, Varun took time out to share a Tik Tok mashup video on his Twitter handle that shows Thanos and Spiderman dancing to the desi tunes of First Class. The animated superheroes can be seen jumping around to the catchy song, with steps that may remind one of K-Pop's hit track Gangnam Style.

Varun captioned his post, "Best #firstclass ever #avengersendgame."




In a statement about the two films releasing just nine days apart from each other, Varun was quoted as saying, "Our film is coming out nine days before (Avengers), even internationally we are getting a big release. Nine days is a lot for 'Kalank' to be seen and liked by people. These days, if people like a film, it works. So if they like 'Kalank', it will continue to run. There is enough screen space for both these films to run."

Kalank, produced by Dharma Productions, will release on April 17. The advance booking for the same have also opened. It features Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Varun and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

On the other hand, Avengers: Endgame is slated for April 26 release. Starring Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth in lead roles, the film will mark the conclusion of The Infinity Saga. The Hollywood juggernaut is expected to draw in substantial number of viewers.

