Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 Actor Aakash Ahuja Reveals How The Pandemic 'Scrapped' His Projects and Changed His Plans

Actor Aakash Ahuja is currently seen in the second season of Thapki Pyaar Ki which also stars Jigyasa Singh in the lead. While the show is getting a positive response from the audience, even Aakash expressed how he is happy with the way things are going. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how 2021 was a tough year that also changed his plans and scrapped some of the projects he was supposed to work on.

“After my Bollywood debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, I signed a couple of projects, but things didn’t fall in place because of the pandemic. The whole scenario changed. Shootings came to a halt because of the restrictions and many projects were scrapped," Akash Ahuja said.

The actor narrated how he was feeling disturbed after his projects were scrapped. He also added that he badly wanted to face the camera and that’s when Thapki Pyaar Ki was offered to him. “I am not someone who can just relax and not work. I wanted to face the camera and the artist in me was literally shouting from within saying I need to take up a project. That’s when the TV show Thapki happened. It was one of the projects which I was offered and I really liked the character. So, I said a yes to doing the show,” he said.

Akash Ahuja also mentioned that whether television or Bollywood, his focus is to work irrespective of the medium. “As an actor, I have never limited myself to one medium. It doesn’t matter to me if I do films or TV as far as the role is meaty. So currently I am enjoying this phase," he added.

On being asked if he wishes to work for the big screen too, Akash replied positively and added that if he gets a good character and scope for development, he will surely sign movies too. “Yes, why not? If given the right script, a good character and scope for performance, I would love to do films too. Even now, I am getting opportunities, but I have committed to the TV show, so I can’t take up anything. I enjoy what I am doing and I am giving it my hundred percent," he said.

Prior to Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Akash Ahuja was seen in O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya, Qubool Hai and TV Ke Uss Paar among other shows.

