Thappad Actor Ankur Rathee Talks About His Wedding Plans, Says It Will Have 'Indian Tadka'

Actor Ankur Rathee has built a space for himself in the entertainment industry with his amazing performances. Be it Made In Heaven or Thappad, the actor has proved his versatility over the years with the experimenting roles. As the wedding season is in full swing in the film industry, Ankur is also going to join the league of married actors soon. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi last year and looks like the two are planning to tie the knot soon. In a recent interview, Ankur revealed his plans for marriage and everything beyond.

Getting candid with India.com, Ankur Rathee opened up about his chemistry with his fiancée Anuja Joshi. Calling it an ‘unexpected shift’, the actor said, “This relationship has been 8 years in the making. When we first got engaged, I wasn’t sure how anything substantial would change. But now almost two years later as our wedding date approaches it feels like we both stepped up to the plate. We’ve started taking on a greater responsibility to each other. It was an unexpected shift but a very pleasant one.”

He further mentioned that since both of them have been preparing together for the wedding, it has helped them in getting even closer. The actor also said that the wedding is going to have “lots of Indian Tadka. Mirchi Mirchi Mirchi.”

As Ankur has a handful of projects with him, the wedding preparations are definitely becoming a little difficult for him. He told the news portal about the same and talked about how he has been juggling between work and personal life. The actor also mentioned that it is quite exhausting for him. “It’s definitely been hectic, especially considering I’m often jumping time zones. Right now my struggle is that I wake up feeling like I’m already behind on my day. No matter how early I rise, I am greeted by an avalanche of messages and emails from another part of the world. So now I don’t look at my phone until after my morning meditation, gym, and breakfast,” he shared. However, Ankur Rathee has not yet announced his wedding date.

On the work front, Ankur will next be seen in the Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada.

