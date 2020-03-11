Thappad Actor Siddhant Karnick Gets Divorced from Megha Gupta, Opens Up About Differences

Actor Siddhant Karnick met Megha Gupta in 2015 and instantly fell in love with her. The pair spent some quality time together before they decided to get married in August 2016 in a low-key ceremony. However, not everything turns as well as we usually hope.

The couple started having trouble in their paradise in 2019 and decided to live separately. Now, after four years of marriage and a year of separation, the couple has been granted a divorce. In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, the Thappad actor has opened about the differences that led to their separation.

Siddhant accepted that both of them ran out of patience. "It's like you pinch yourself on your arm and keep that pressed... after some time, you get used to it and live with it. Then suddenly, when you separate and that pinch goes away, you feel, 'Oh, my God! I was missing this peace of mind'. That's the best way I can summarise my marriage."

He also revealed that both of them did everything possible to make the marriage work, including therapy. However, it didn't turn out to be fruitful. So, they decided to live separately a year ago and thought it is better to get divorced.

Talking about Megha, the Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actor said, "We were great together. She is a great travel partner and I have some of the best travel memories with her. But I guess, there was so much more that we were both looking for." Megha has not been available for comment.

