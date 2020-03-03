Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu's Film Earns Rs 16.92 Cr

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu released in theatres on Friday, February 28. The film which deals with the sensitive issue of domestic violence, opened to positive reviews from the critics and also received appreciation from the fans.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on its first Monday, Thappad saw a steady growth at select cities. As per his prediction, Thappad may pocket Rs 23 crore in its first week.

"#Thappad is steady, finds patronage on Day 4 at select sectors [#Delhi, #NCR]... Needs to maintain the pace from Tue-Thu... Eyes ₹ 22.50 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 16.92 cr. #India biz (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Thappad has also been appreciated by many members of the film industry. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap praised Anubhav Sinha and called his film a 'masterclass' at directing. Javed Akhtar also called the film a milestone in Indian cinema. Director Hansal Mehta wrote a long essay about the film, which he ended with an apology to the women in his life.

In Thappad, Taapsee essays the role of Amrita, a homemaker who walks out of her marriage after her husband slaps her at a house party. In the film, Amrita is seen trying to hold her fort, while the society tells her to forgive and forget the incident.

Thappad also consists of an ensemble cast consisting of Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Pavail Gulati, Ram Kapoor among others.

