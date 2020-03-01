Thappad Box Office: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Takes a Jump on Day 2, Collects Rs 5 Crore

After a moderate response on its release day, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has managed to get a push in its box office collection on Day 2. As per trade analysts, the film's opening box office collections on Friday were Rs 3.07 crore. On Saturday, the Anubhav Sinha directorial made around Rs 5.05 crore approx, which makes its total earning of two days to Rs 8.12 crore approximately.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the movie showing a jump in the earnings. He tweeted, "#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz."





Incidentally, Thappad is Taapsee's second-highest opener for her as a solo release after Sujoy Ghosh's 2019 film Badla, which made Rs 5.08 core in its opening weekend.

Thappad is about an important social issue of our society and talks about various others under the umbrella term of domestic violence. The movie revolves around a woman (Taapsee Pannu) and her husband (Pavail Gulati), who is a happily married couple. Taapsee plays the perfect home-maker Amrita, who backs up her husband through thick and thin until things take a turn for the worse. Pavail slaps her, out of frustration at their house party, when she tries to stop an escalating argument.

The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, and Ankur Rathee and is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

