CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveShowsha Reel AwardsRRRHera Pheri 3Shehzada
Home » News » Movies » 'Thappad Maar Ke...': Anupam Mittal Reacts After 'Naughty Bedroom Gifts' Pitch on Shark Tank India 2
1-MIN READ

'Thappad Maar Ke...': Anupam Mittal Reacts After 'Naughty Bedroom Gifts' Pitch on Shark Tank India 2

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 16:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Anupam Mittal's hilarious response to naughty bedroom gift pitch

Anupam Mittal's hilarious response to naughty bedroom gift pitch

In one of the recent episodes of Shark Tank 2, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Amit Jain got a quirky pitch from two entrepreneurs.

The second season of Shark Tank India 2 is making headlines every day for some of the unique pitched by several companies and our Sharks’ reactions to it. In one of the recent episodes, the Sharks Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Amit Jain got quite a quirky pitch from two entrepreneurs. Harsh Khemani and Varun Todi, who run a gift-based company, talk about their bedroom gifts to the sharks. Named ‘Oye Happy’ the brand specialised in naughty bedroom gifts. They also bring personalised gifts for the shark and ask for Rs 50 lakhs for 1% equity with a valuation of Rs 50 crores.

After hearing about the bedroom gifts, Anupam Mittal says, “Thappad maar ke ghar se nikala nahi?" (Did your family members not slap you and throw out of the house). To this, the entrepreneurs inform that their family members are not aware of this. Namita Thapar then asks them how they came up with this concept, to which Anupam says, “Frustration se." However, the sharks did not offer any deal.

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2 on Sony TV. Sharks’ panel include Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover in season two is Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. OTT
  2. Shark Tank 2
  3. TV
first published:March 02, 2023, 16:53 IST
last updated:March 02, 2023, 16:53 IST
Read More