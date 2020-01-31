Take the pledge to vote

Thappad Poster and Love Aaj Kal Song Accused of Not Being Original

In two separate instances, fans shared evidence on social media which points out that a sequence from 'Love Aaj Kal' and Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' poster may be inspired by foreign filmmakers' works.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
Still from 'Haan Main Galat' song (L), 'Thappad' poster (R)

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad saw its trailer reveal on Friday. Taapsee even joined the presenters of the India vs New Zealand T20 match to unveil the first look of her Bollywood feature Thappad, which is directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. While Thappad's trailer received positive reviews from a large section of the audiences, it seems like the first look poster of Thappad, which shows Taapsee in motion as she gets hit, is inspired by Mexican drama film After Lucia (2012).

A Twitter user could not help but point out the similarities between After Lucia poster and Taapsee in Thappad poster. In After Lucia film poster, we can see a woman getting hit as she sways her face away in motion as Taapsee also does in her first look poster from Thappad. A Twitter user shared side-by-side images of the two film posters and brought to life the fact. Check out After Lucia film poster besides Thappad poster below:

In a separate instance, Diet Sabya, a popular Instagram handle that calls out artists for copying from others, shared a sequence from Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal track Haan Main Galat and pointed out that a segment where Sara dances in the song is similar in execution to a advertisement Spike Jonze directed for Apple. Check out Diet Sabya sharing a side-by-side look at the two sequences below:

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal hits theatres on February 14 and Thappad on February 28. Are you excited for the upcoming Bollywood releases?

