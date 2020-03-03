Thappad Remains Steady at Box Office, Karan Singh Grover Set to Return in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, which enjoyed a decent box office collection over its first weekend, witnessed a drop, of around 30 per cent, in its collections on day four, Monday. Going forward it will not be easy for Taapsee's film to create much of a box office haul given Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 hits screens on March 6.

Meanwhile, a plot twist has been introduced in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which hints at Karan Singh Grover's return as Mr Bajaj in the show. In fact, #WelcomeBackMrBajaj stated trending on social media as the news came to light.

Also, Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a spiritual retreat as she visited Varansi. She was seen enjoying and participating in the holy Ganga aarti.

Close to five months after declaring that he will move on from playing Mr Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagi Kay, the actor is all seto to return in the iconic role on the daily soap.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has quite a jet-setting life. A day after Sara shared a picture of herself at one of the beaches in Maldives, the star kid has posted pictures from the ghats of the river Ganga in Varanasi.

On Shraddha Kapoor's 33rd birthday, her Saaho co-star Prabhas took to Instagram to wish her happy birthday. He shared a still from their film, which sent their fans into a frenzy.

While 'Kabir Singh ki bandi' dialogue became viral in 2019, TikTok user Kalpana Sharma is breaking the internet with her Kabir Singh videos in which she imitates Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at Indian 2 shooting where three persons were killed and 12 injured at the spot.

