Thappad Weekend 1 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu-starrer Earns Rs 14.66 Crore

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad released solo on Friday, February 28 and has managed to do a decent box office collection during its first weekend, domestically. Thappad marks the reunion of filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee after 2018 hit film 2018 Mulk. Both films deal with social issues as Thappad touches upon domestic abuse and the stigma surrounding divorce in the Indian society.

The hard-hitting narrative of Thappad seems to have rung a bell with the cinegoers as the film has collected Rs 14.66 crore in the first weekend of its release. After opening to Rs 3.07 crore on Friday, Thappad has increased its earnings over Saturday and Sunday and collected Rs 5.05 crore, Rs 6.54 crore respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh dubbed Thappad's box office performance as decent. He even stated that Thappad has not managed to attract film watchers beyond metro cities as New Delhi and NCR region and Mumbai remain its biggest contributors. It remains to be seen how much of a box office haul Thappad makes before Baaghi 3 hits screens on March 6.

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Thappad is Taapsee's second-highest opener for her solo releases after Sujoy Ghosh's 2019 film Badla, which made Rs 5.08 core in its opening day.

Thappad revolves around a woman (Taapsee Pannu) and her husband (Pavail Gulati), who is a happily married couple. Taapsee plays the perfect home-maker Amrita, who backs up her husband through thick and thin until things take a turn for the worse. Pavail slaps her, out of frustration at their house party, when she tries to stop an escalating argument.

Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and Ankur Rathee.







