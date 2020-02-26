'Thappad' Will Make People Realise What is Right and Wrong: Pavail Gulati

Pavail Gulati, who will be seen in director Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, opened up about the popular slap scene with film's co-star Taapsee Pannu.

In an interview, he confessed being nervous since slapping someone is not nice. Also, a crowded set for the shot, since the thappad was meant to be at a party scene, made him feel even more nervous even though everyone tried to calm him down. ]

However, co star Taapsee proved to be of help. Reacting to the news where the actress had said that it took them 7 takes in total to ace the right Thappad shot, Pavail said, "While you are already under the pressure of pulling off that scene, then are some technical aspects involved where the slap has to be from the correct angle and have the correct impact. All this took me six takes. And then Taapsee came up to me and said, 'Just don’t think about anything. Ghumake laga de!' Finally, we got the seventh one right."

Thappad revolves around a married woman who files for a divorce after her husband slaps her in a party. The plot throws light on the harassment faced by a married woman in her day to day life and how the society convinces her to look the other way.

Talking about the plot, Pavail said, "It almost happens everywhere. This film will hopefully make people talk about it and make people realize what is right and what is wrong."

Calling Thappad not just a social justice film, but also an entertaining one, Pavail said, "It will leave you crying, it will leave you thoughtful. It will stay with you when you will be walking back home."

Thappad hits screens on February 28.

