Thar: Anil Kapoor Talks About His Role, Says 'I Could Relate and Get Into The Soul'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is considered an evergreen idol by many of his fans. His fitness and healthy lifestyle have set a benchmark for all. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next release – Thar which also stars his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Days ahead of the film’s release, Anil Kapoor opened up about working with his son and also shed light on his role in Thar. He mentioned that he could relate to the character he played, which was one of the major reasons he was so drawn to the film. “The sub-inspector has been doing his job well for many years, but he has not moved up the hierarchy. He is at an age where he can do so much, but he has to retire because of the rules. He feels stuck. Be it your profession or mine, it is [dictated by] an ageist society. They tell you when it’s time to hang up your boots. I could relate to the character, and get into his soul,” he told Mid-Day.

Anil Kapoor further added he is able to align with filmmakers’ vision and be part of the movies they direct. “The world is such that if they don’t need you, they will throw you out. In such a scenario, I thank God that I am still doing exciting work,” the actor said.

During another interview with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor also revealed how people ask him to give the right guidance to his son. “Sometimes it is very difficult to make people understand when they ask me, ‘Tu apne bete ko samjhata nahi? Usko bol thodi commercial film karne ke liye (You don’t give advice to your son? Tell him to do some more commercial movies). Why doesn’t do those starry roles?’ And I say, ‘He’ll do when he simply feels that he wants to do it. I don’t want to tell him you do this, you do that, or anything.’ I believe I should let my children do what they believe in,” the actor shared.

Apart from Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Thar also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in key roles. The film will be released on Netflix on May 6.

