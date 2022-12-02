Tharun Moorthy Directorial Saudi Vellakka Hits The Big Screen

The Malayalam film Saudi Vellakka has been released in theatres on December 2. The drama film is directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java fame. The plot of Saudi Vellakka is based on true events, and it had received highly positive reviews after its premiere at the 53rd IFFI held in Goa. This Tharun Moorthy directorial features Lukman Avaran, Sminu Sijo, Binu Pappu, Gokulan and Sujith Shanker, among others, in pivotal roles. And, newcomer Devi Verma also plays a prominent role in the film. Saudi Vellakka is backed by Sandeep Senan under the banner of Urvasi Theatres.

The Malayalam film sheds light on real-life events and showcases the problems of the ordinary people of West Kochi. It revolves around the life of a 23-year-old, who receives court summons for a long-pending case. The film is also told from the perspectives of various characters, who come from different backgrounds.

The cinematography of Saudi Vellakka is by Sharan Velayudhan, and its editing is handled by Nishad Yusuf. Palee Francis has composed the music for this film while Anwar Ali penned its lyrics. Apart from acting, Binu Pappu is also the associate director of the film.

Saudi Vellakka is clashing with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Gold as well as Amala Paul’s Teacher at the box office.

This is the second time that Tharun Moorthy has collaborated with Lukman and Binu on a film. Earlier, he had teamed up with the actors in the 2021 film Operation Java. Besides them, it also starred Balu Varghese, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamitha Baiju and Vinayakan in key roles.

The crime thriller opened to great reviews from critics and audiences alike. Owing to the same, it emerged as a hit at the box office.

