That Adorable Moment When Saif Ali Khan Held Newborn Taimur in His Arms for the First Time

Saif Ali Khan is ready to embrace parenthood again with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. While there are still a few months left to welcome another Pataudi, the internet is revisiting the memories of the couple’s firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan.

A candid photo of Saif holding Taimur for the very first time in his arms is doing rounds across social media platforms. The heartwarming picture has the doting father garbed in a green medical outfit holding his newborn boy in his arms. One can also see Saif’s brother-in-law, actor Kunal Kemmu with the father-son duo. Take a look at the picture:

Kareena had earlier opened up about how she felt when she held Taimur for the first time. In a video shared by Kareena, the actress and her husband were promoting a baby care brand. In the promotional clip, Kareena revealed that even though she carried him for nine months, she just felt extremely surreal; like an out of body experience, much like every mother. Saif in the video had said, "You cannot describe it in words."

The couple broke the news of Kareena’s pregnancy in August. In a statement released by the family, the duo confirmed, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena, Saif and Taimur recently returned to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh. The family of three spent quality time together around the hill destination and explored several interesting escapades. Before they returned back to the city, the couple opted for a quick detour to their last stop of the trip, Palampur. They went all touristy and enjoyed activities like village walking and tea-tasting.