'That Happily Ever After...': Nakshathra Nagesh Marries Long-time beau Raghav; See Pics

TV host and actor Nakshathra Nagesh recently exchanged vows with her long-time beau, Raghav, on December 9. Nakshathra is known for her works on Sun Singer and award shows, including the South Indian International Movie Awards. She has also acted in films and TV shows such as Lakshmi Stores, Nayagi, and Vani Rani.

Now the pictures from Nakshathra and Raghav’s nuptials are getting their fair share of buzz online.

Nakshathra introduced her partner Raghav to the world back in January this year. Sharing a picture of herself sitting in the lap of Raghav on Instagram, Nakshathra introduced her Mr Right to her fans. She captioned the picture, “The one.”

Nakshathra met Raghav years ago in school. They had been friends for decades and decided to take their friendship to the next stage a few years ago. “It’s not a high-school love story, but we knew there was something more than just friendship,” Nakshathra stated, according to a report by times. Raghav was Nakshathra’s senior, and they were both members of the school’s theatre club. While she remains enthusiastic about theatre, Raghav sought a profession in medicine. On January 26 of this year, the couple got engaged.

Nakshathra wedded her fiancé in front of family and friends after months of anticipation. She captioned a photo from the wedding, “That happily ever after, I have always dreamt of.” “We begin this journey of togetherness with all your love and blessings,” the caption read further.

In the pictures, Nakshathra can be seen wearing a beautiful maroon saree with embroidered border from golden threads, while Raghav is dressed in a traditional South Indian Veshti looking all set to take his bride home. The pair is looking so in love as they perform the Kalyanam rituals.

