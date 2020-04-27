Arjun Kapoor On Actors Being Called Dumb: One Question To Alia On Koffee Destroyed Our Combined IQ

Arjun Kapoor wonders why most people tend to think that celebrities are unintelligent. In a recent quiz video, Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra asked Arjun the pincode for his area, Juhu.

After giving the right answer, i.e. 400049, Arjun pointed out that Chopra's question kind of validates the popular image of what people think about actors which is not true.

He said, “Why would I not know? That is a really low benchmark to set for actors. People must be thinking ‘Oh God!’ That one question of Alia (Bhatt) on Koffee With Karan destroyed our combines IQ of the film fraternity.” (sic)

Upon her debut on Koffee With Karan in 2012, Alia was asked to name the President of India during the show's quiz segment when she involuntarily blurted out “Prithviraj Chauhan,” making her the butt of many Twitter jokes. Later, Alia silenced her critics with All India Backchod's Alia Bhatt: Genius of the Year video and proved that she was quite a sport, even when it comes to laughing at herself.

Arjun and Alia have worked together in Abhishek Verman’s 2014 rom-com 2 States. The film was based on author Chetan Bhagat’s popular book by the same name.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While Alia will be seen sharing the screen space with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.