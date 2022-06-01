That One Thing Which Made Tamil Actor Losliya Mariyanesan Lose Weight

Tamil actor Losliya Mariyanesan has opened up about her weight loss journey and the reason she decided she had to do it. In a recent interview, the actor said that she was also having a lot of health problems. Looking at herself on the screen, she decided that she had to lose weight, Losliya said.

After recovering from the health complications, she worked on herself and reduced weight. She also pointed out that she was thin earlier and that she gained weight only after she got her participation in Bigg Boss. She started feeling that she was “getting bigger” on screen.

Losliya continued that after deciding that cinema is her field, she started working hard for it.

Losliya is one of the most popular television presenters and newsreaders in Sri Lanka. After becoming the third runner up in Bigg Boss season 3 in 2019, she quickly rose to popularity. Since then, she has worked a lot on herself and has gone through an amazing physical transformation.

The award-winning 37-year-old managed to lose weight by following a strict regimen and adding portion control to her diet. She often shares her images and connects with fans on social media. She recently uploaded the trailer of her new movie Koogle Kuttappa on her social media.

Directed by Sabari-Saravanan and produced by KS Ravikumar, the movie is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. The movie is also co-produced by Kallal Global Entertainment and stars big names such as Kavikumar and Yogi Babu, other than Losliya in the lead roles.

The movie was released on May 6 and has gotten a good response from the audience. It has been successful at the box office as well.

In recent news, the Instagram account of actress Losliya was hacked by unknown hackers on May 30, however, she seems to have recovered her account.

