South actress Aparna Balamurali has announced on social media that she has completed shooting for her next with director Senna Hegde. She captioned the post, “And that’s a wrap! Absolutely loved working with the best ones. Thank you Chackocha for this beautiful picture. PADMINI”. Padmini also stars Kunchako Boban and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles.

Several social media users expressed their excitement on Aparna’s post. Some commented with lovey-dovey eyes and fire emojis. The film is backed by Prasobh Krishna in association with Suvin K Varkey, under the banner of Little Big Films. This 2022-Malayalam drama is penned by the ace scriptwriter Deepu Pradeep. The film is expected to release in May this year.

Jakes Bejoy is roped in as the music composer. The cinematography of the film is handled by Sreeraj Raveendran, who composed music for Senna’s last two films — Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto.

Padmini is touted as a comedy-drama and is shot in major locations in Kanhangad in Kasargod (Kerala).

Senna is known for films like 1744 White Alto, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, Katheyondu Shuruvagide, and 0-41*. Kunchako has acted in films like Anjaam Pathiraa, Take Off, Seniors, and Nayattu. Some of his other films also include Virus, Panchavarnathatha, Nizhal, and Pada. His previous outing was the comedy-drama film ‘Nna, Thaan Case Kodu’. The film gained excessive praise from the audience. This film became one of his most profitable ventures, which was released last year.

Aparna is known for films such as Soorarai Pottru, Sarvopari Palakkaran, and Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The actress is now all set to star in a slew of upcoming projects such as Ula, Dhoomam, Mindiyum Paranjum, Kishkkindha Kandam, and Rudhiram.

