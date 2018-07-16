GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
That's Not Just Some Girl, That's My Fiancee: Pete Davidson Comes To Ariana Grande's Defence

Actor Pete Davidson stood by his fiancee Ariana Grande when the singer was slammed for wearing a pendant of the former's late father's New York City Fire Department badge.

IANS

Updated:July 16, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
File photo of Ariana Grande. (Photo credit: AP)
Los Angeles: Actor Pete Davidson stood by his fiancee Ariana Grande when the singer was slammed for wearing a pendant of the former's late father's New York City Fire Department badge.

On Friday, the Saturday Night Live star shared a shot of Grande wearing a gold necklace with a pendant of the badge.

The sentimental piece of jewellry features "8418", the badge number worn by Davidson's father when he died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City. Grande also has the number tattooed on the top of her foot, and Davidson, 24, has the same numbers inked on his left forearm.

One fan thought the necklace went too far, reports people.com.

"No girl should ever wear your dad's chain. So disrespectful," read one comment on Instagram.

Davidson then reacted by writing: "For your information, that's not just some girl, that's my fiancee. She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."

Grande was moved, and told Davidson: "I love you more than anything."

Read full article
