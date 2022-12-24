That’s So Raven Star Orlando Brown Arrested on Charges of Domestic Violence

American entertainer, vocalist and rapper Orlando Franki Brown, famously known for his role as Eddie Thomas on the Disney TV series That’s So Raven, was taken into custody on Thursday over the charges of domestic violence in Ohio, reported TMZ. He was sent to jail by Lima, Ohio authorities, on charges of domestic violence-inducing fear of impending physical injury by use of force.

According to the reports by the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched early morning on Thursday after receiving an allegation of a fight taking place in the 400 block of Baxter Street in Lima. When the police arrived at the place they discovered that Brown and a family member were engaged in a domestic altercation.

In the police report, it stated that Brown spent the last two weeks living with his brother. His brother told police that Brown allegedly threatened him with a hammer and a knife. The police personnel are reported to find the hammer and knife that were allegedly used in the attack.

This is not the first time the 35-year-old has been arrested, four years ago in 2016, Brown was arrested after making headlines for an interview with Dr Phil McGraw. During that year, he was detained almost every other month for offences ranging from drug possession to resisting a public official and domestic assault.

In May of the same year, he received notoriety for having a tattoo of the face of his former co-star Raven Symone on his breast. In September 2018, he also served time in prison after entering a no-contest plea to drug possession.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brown made his acting debut in 1995 as Cadet Kevin Tiger Dunne in the film Major Payne. From 1996 to 2007, Brown was seen in prominent roles in shows like Family Matters, That’s So Raven, The Proud Family, The Wayne Bros, Sister, The Jamie Foxx Show, Fillmore! and Lizzie McGuire.

Read all the Latest Movies News here