The 100th Contestant of KBC Season 12 Fulfils His Father's Dream of Playing the Game

Children fulfilling dreams of their parents got to another level in the Tuesday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. 20-year-old Mangalam Kumar, who became the 100th contestant of season 12, happened to have done what his father could not. As Mangalam answered correctly the fastest finger first question, host Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Dilip Kumar Chaudhari, Mangalam's father, had also come as a contestant and played Fastest Finger First in season 12, but could not qualify for the hot seat.

Mangalam's introduction video revealed that the father of the Greater Noida resident loves to increase his general knowledge and answer to other trivia-based questions. The young contestant also happened to be the only one to answer the fastest finger first question, unlike his father who lagged in terms of time he took to answer the problem presented to him.

Mangalam displayed his impressive knowledge on the hot seat but had to use his first lifeline 50-50 for a Rs 5,000 question. He used his second lifeline, flip the question, for a question worth Rs 20,000 that was based on world affairs. The contestant also impressed Bachchan when he told him that he could solve the Rubik's Cube within 16 seconds.

With two lifelines left, Mangalam went on to answer questions worth Rs 3,20,000 and even won Rs 50 lakh. The winner of the prize money told Big B that he wishes to use the amount to pay off the loan that was taken for the education of his elder sister.

As he reached the question that was worth Rs 1 crore, Mangalam decided to quit since he was not sure of the answer and had already used up all his lifelines. The question at which the 100th contestant of the season decided to leave the show was: Milinda-Panha is a dialogue between King Menander or Milinda and which Buddhist monk? The options for this question were:

A: Asanga B: Nagasena C: Mahadharmarakshita D: Dharmaraksita

The correct answer to this question was Option B: Nagasena.