The 15-year Itch: A Look at Aamir Khan's Marriages with Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan on Saturday announced that he and Kiran Rao have decided to end their 15-year-long marriage with Kiran Rao. This was his second marriage, the first being with Reena Dutta in 1986, which ended in 2002, after a span of roughly 15 years, too. Aamir married Reena, who had a small part in his hit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, on 18 April 1986. They have two children - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Reena was involved briefly in Khan’s career when she worked as a producer for Lagaan. The film completed 20 years recently, and Aamir recalled how Reena, who knew nothing about films back then, managed to learn the job of a producer and help him make the magnum opus in 2001.

In December 2002, the Bollywood star filed for divorce and Reena took custody of both children. Aamir had opened up about his complicated marriage with Reena on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 6. He had revealed that their divorce was “traumatic" for both Reena and their family but he is “glad" that he spent 16 years of his life with her.

Aamir and Reena filed a petition for mutual divorce in 2002 and decided to separate because of “temperamental differences". Three years later, on 28 December 2005, Khan married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On 5 December 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan, through a surrogate mother.

While recalling the time he met Kiran on the sets of Lagaan, Aamir had said she was one of the assistant directors but at that time, they didn’t have any relationship. It was after his separation from Reena that he met Kiran again. It was after his divorce when during a phone call he realized that talking to Kiran makes him happy.

Kiran and Aamir have collaborated on several films together - Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Rubaru Roshni. In 2016, Kiran co-founded Paani Foundation, a non-profit organisation working towards the mission of fighting drought in Maharashtra. She is actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s first cousin.

