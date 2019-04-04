LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
The Absolute Best of Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan 'Kalank' Memes

Just as watching 'Kalank' trailer became a must-do activity for some, so did making memes about it for others.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
The Absolute Best of Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan 'Kalank' Memes
Image courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
Kalank is coming. After months of waiting for it, Dharma productions finally released the trailer for the highly-anticipated film on Wednesday and it looks incredible. Kalank won't come out in cinemas until April 17 but we've now got a glimpse of it and, if it's anything to go by, it will be one of the greatest cinematic events of 2019.

The film, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur, is a romance drama set in pre-independence India.

Just as watching the Kalank trailer became a must-do activity for some, so did making memes about it for others. We thought we’d compile a list of the very best memes for you, so here you go:



















Kalank also has a couple of special appearances by Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film will rely on its star-studded cast to deliver the drama it promises in the trailer.

