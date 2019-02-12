LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
The Academy Drops 4 Major Categories from Live Telecast of Oscars, Faces Major Backlash Online

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to drop four major categories from the LIVE broadcast of 91st Oscars.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:February 12, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
Image: Reuters
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to drop four major categories from the LIVE broadcast of 91st Oscars, to be held in Los Angeles on February 24, in order to reduce the show's running time to three hours.

The affected categories are cinematography, film editing, live-action short and makeup and hairstyling, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy president John Bailey announced the decision to present Oscars during commercial breaks in a membership email on Monday.

"Viewing patterns for the Academy Awards are changing quickly in our current multi-media world, and our show must also evolve to successfully continue promoting motion pictures to a worldwide audience," he wrote.

Bailey added the four categories will be streamed online in partnership with ABC and on Oscar.com and the Academy's social channels, and the winners' speeches will air later in the broadcast.

This comes after the Academy's board of governors approved a plan in August to present some of the 24 awards categories during breaks.

The move by the Academy has been met with severe criticism from several people, including Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Toro, who received Best Picture and Best Director Academy Award for Shape of Water in 2018, said "Cinematography and Editing are at the very heart of our craft." Shape of Water was nominated in both the categories last year.






















This year's Academy Awards have been taken over by a series of controversies. Earlier its decision to introduce a new 'popular film' category sparked major backlash, following which the Academy decided to scrap it. The Academy has also elected to forgo a host for this year's awards ceremony after American comedian Kevin Hart opted out of the show within hours of being selected when he refused to apologise for his past homophobic remarks that had resurfaced on Twitter.

