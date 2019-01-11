GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Accidental Prime Minister: 5 Storytelling Techniques Used in the Film

The Accidental Prime Minister is directed by Vijay Gutte. It's based on a book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Accidental Prime Minister: 5 Storytelling Techniques Used in the Film
Anupam Kher in a still from The Accidental Prime Minister.
Loading...
The Accidental Prime Minister, featuring Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh, has hit the screens. Here’s what you can expect from the film based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name.

Political line: The film takes a clear-cut stand on various political issues and remains true to the book. You’ll meet many familiar faces from when the Congress party was in power in between 2004-14. There are key ministers and politicians and they have been properly identified in the film. There isn’t any attempt to hide names or identities.

It’s all grey: The film is very political in nature and thus there were chances that the makers would have gone overboard and portrayed certain people in a different light. On the contrary, it mostly stays neutral. Barring a couple of scenes, whatever political statements the makers make, they do it through actual video footage.

Docu-drama: The director, Vijay Gutte, has recreated important incidents by taking a cue from actual video footage and stills. That adds relevance to the film and helps the audience recall the headlines of those times. It brings out Manmohan Singh’s persona that had separate values from his party, at least in the film.

Audacious: Akshaye Khanna’s Baru behaves as the lone crusader inside the PMO and he chronicles important events from the eyes of a journalist and not a bureaucrat. In fact, at one point in the film, he says how he is still a journalist. However, a certain politician with ‘Patel’ surname has been shown as someone who didn’t want Dr Singh to emerge as the second power center inside the Congress party.

The format: The Accidental Prime Minister has Akshaye Khanna constantly breaking the fourth wall. Many other interesting storytelling techniques have been used to keep the audience engaged. In short, it offers more than what we expected in the beginning.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram