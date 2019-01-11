The Accidental Prime Minister: 5 Storytelling Techniques Used in the Film

The Accidental Prime Minister, featuring Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh, has hit the screens. Here’s what you can expect from the film based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name.The film takes a clear-cut stand on various political issues and remains true to the book. You’ll meet many familiar faces from when the Congress party was in power in between 2004-14. There are key ministers and politicians and they have been properly identified in the film. There isn’t any attempt to hide names or identities.The film is very political in nature and thus there were chances that the makers would have gone overboard and portrayed certain people in a different light. On the contrary, it mostly stays neutral. Barring a couple of scenes, whatever political statements the makers make, they do it through actual video footage.The director, Vijay Gutte, has recreated important incidents by taking a cue from actual video footage and stills. That adds relevance to the film and helps the audience recall the headlines of those times. It brings out Manmohan Singh’s persona that had separate values from his party, at least in the film.Akshaye Khanna’s Baru behaves as the lone crusader inside the PMO and he chronicles important events from the eyes of a journalist and not a bureaucrat. In fact, at one point in the film, he says how he is still a journalist. However, a certain politician with ‘Patel’ surname has been shown as someone who didn’t want Dr Singh to emerge as the second power center inside the Congress party.The Accidental Prime Minister has Akshaye Khanna constantly breaking the fourth wall. Many other interesting storytelling techniques have been used to keep the audience engaged. In short, it offers more than what we expected in the beginning.