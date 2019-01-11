English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Accidental Prime Minister: 5 Storytelling Techniques Used in the Film
The Accidental Prime Minister is directed by Vijay Gutte. It's based on a book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.
Anupam Kher in a still from The Accidental Prime Minister.
Loading...
The Accidental Prime Minister, featuring Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh, has hit the screens. Here’s what you can expect from the film based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name.
Political line: The film takes a clear-cut stand on various political issues and remains true to the book. You’ll meet many familiar faces from when the Congress party was in power in between 2004-14. There are key ministers and politicians and they have been properly identified in the film. There isn’t any attempt to hide names or identities.
It’s all grey: The film is very political in nature and thus there were chances that the makers would have gone overboard and portrayed certain people in a different light. On the contrary, it mostly stays neutral. Barring a couple of scenes, whatever political statements the makers make, they do it through actual video footage.
Docu-drama: The director, Vijay Gutte, has recreated important incidents by taking a cue from actual video footage and stills. That adds relevance to the film and helps the audience recall the headlines of those times. It brings out Manmohan Singh’s persona that had separate values from his party, at least in the film.
Audacious: Akshaye Khanna’s Baru behaves as the lone crusader inside the PMO and he chronicles important events from the eyes of a journalist and not a bureaucrat. In fact, at one point in the film, he says how he is still a journalist. However, a certain politician with ‘Patel’ surname has been shown as someone who didn’t want Dr Singh to emerge as the second power center inside the Congress party.
The format: The Accidental Prime Minister has Akshaye Khanna constantly breaking the fourth wall. Many other interesting storytelling techniques have been used to keep the audience engaged. In short, it offers more than what we expected in the beginning.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Political line: The film takes a clear-cut stand on various political issues and remains true to the book. You’ll meet many familiar faces from when the Congress party was in power in between 2004-14. There are key ministers and politicians and they have been properly identified in the film. There isn’t any attempt to hide names or identities.
It’s all grey: The film is very political in nature and thus there were chances that the makers would have gone overboard and portrayed certain people in a different light. On the contrary, it mostly stays neutral. Barring a couple of scenes, whatever political statements the makers make, they do it through actual video footage.
Docu-drama: The director, Vijay Gutte, has recreated important incidents by taking a cue from actual video footage and stills. That adds relevance to the film and helps the audience recall the headlines of those times. It brings out Manmohan Singh’s persona that had separate values from his party, at least in the film.
Audacious: Akshaye Khanna’s Baru behaves as the lone crusader inside the PMO and he chronicles important events from the eyes of a journalist and not a bureaucrat. In fact, at one point in the film, he says how he is still a journalist. However, a certain politician with ‘Patel’ surname has been shown as someone who didn’t want Dr Singh to emerge as the second power center inside the Congress party.
The format: The Accidental Prime Minister has Akshaye Khanna constantly breaking the fourth wall. Many other interesting storytelling techniques have been used to keep the audience engaged. In short, it offers more than what we expected in the beginning.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results