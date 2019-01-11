GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
The Accidental Prime Minister Release: Following Protests Anupam Kher Film's Screening Stopped in Ludhiana and Kolkata
Anupam Kher in a still from the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister.
After courting many controversies, Anupam Kher - starrer The Accidental Prime Minister is hitting the theatres today.

The film, based on the eponymous book by Dr Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, chronicles the time when Singh served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. The film sparked a row over the alleged distortion of facts. Many in the Congress party, to which Singh belongs, raised objections over the "incorrect presentation of facts" in the film's trailer, while the BJP praised it as a “riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years”.

The Maharashtra Youth Congress also demanded a prior screening of the movie and declared that they wouldn't let the movie release anywhere in the country if their demand was not met.

On Tuesday, a local court in Bihar ordered to register an FIR against Kher and 13 others in connection with the petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha, in which he had alleged that the public figures in the film were portrayed in a manner that projected a poor image of the country. Besides Kher, others named in the complaint include actor Akshaye Khanna, who essays the role of Baru in the film. Actors and actresses who play the roles of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi - then a national general secretary - and Priyanka Vadra, have also been named in the petition alongside the movie's producer Sunil Bohra and director Vijay Gutte.

Protests erupted outside Inox in Kolkata over the film. As per Times Now channel, some workers of Congress party demonstrated outside the theatre and raised slogans against the Modi government. Screening of the film was stopped at Hind cinema in Kolkata due to security reasons.

Likewise, the screening of the film was stopped in a multiplex in Punjab's Ludhiana city on Friday following protests by Congress party activists, reports IANS. Local police and administration officials were present when the Congress protest took place. The activists held a protest outside the Pavilion Mall following which the multiplex management did not begin the show to prevent any untoward incidents. The film was, however, screened in multiplexes in Chandigarh, around 130 km from here.

