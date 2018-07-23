English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Accidental Prime Minister: Meet the Entire 'Political Cast' of Anupam Kher-Starrer
The political drama is based on the memoir by Indian policy analyst Sanjaya Baru, "The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh".
Image courtesy: Twitter/Hansal Mehta
Anupam Kher's first look as former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the film The Accidental Prime Minister had left people spellbound. In a blue turban and white kurta, the bespectacled actor looked exactly like Singh.
The political drama is based on the memoir by Indian policy analyst Sanjaya Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh. Kher, who is in the primary role, on Monday introduced the "entire political cast" of the film, by sharing a group picture on Twitter.
Apart from Kher, the film features Akshaye Khanna as Baru, Munish Bhardwaj as Kapil Sibbal, Anil Rastogi as Shivraj Patil, Aahna Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi, Vijay Kumar as Bhairao Singh, Vimal Verma as Laloo Prasad Yadav, Shiv Subrahmanyam as P Chindambram, Sunil Kothari as APJ Abdul Kalam, Suzzane Bernet as Sonia Gandhi and Pradip Chakrabarti as Pranab Mukherjee.
“We are enthralled by the reviews we have gotten so far with the looks of the characters. It has only made us work hard and kingpin better towards delivering this product," said Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, who is making his directorial debut with the film.
Sharing the picture with his followers, Kher wrote: "Introducing the entire political cast of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. The first of its kind motion picture from India. There are so many people behind our passionate effort. But our director @GutteVijay has really worked hard. Hope you love our labour of love.🙏@TAPMofficial." (sic)
Director Hansal Mehta, who is a creative producer on the film, also shared the same picture alongside a tweet that read: "Here is a young director with amazing clarity of thought and a penchant for drama - almost like he was born on a film set! Director of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @GutteVijay is a natural!"
Introducing the entire political cast of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. The first of its kind motion picture from India. There are so many people behind our passionate effort. But our director @GutteVijay has really worked hard. Hope you love our labour of love.🙏@TAPMofficial." (sic)
Here is a young director with amazing clarity of thought and a penchant for drama - almost like he was born on a film set! Director of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @GutteVijay is a natural!"
