LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Addams Family Teaser Trailer: Meet the Weirdest American Family as They find a Hideous Home

The famous Addams family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the strange or eccentric family on the block.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Addams Family Teaser Trailer: Meet the Weirdest American Family as They find a Hideous Home
The famous Addams family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the strange or eccentric family on the block.
Loading...
The famous Addams family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the strange or eccentric family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, The Addams Family introduces us to is the weirdest American family that redefines what it means to be a good neighbour.

Universal Pictures International and MGM Studios released the teaser trailer of the film on Tuesday and it appears to a fun rollercoaster ride. The teaser of popular animated comedy-horror gives us a sneak-peek into the scary life of Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday and Pugsley Addams.

Adapted from the comic book series written by Charles Addams, the teaser breathes a new life into The Addams Family with an animated version of the comedy-horror film.

The film is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan and will feature the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney.



Follow @news18movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram