'The Americans' Was My Breakout Role: Annet Mahendru

New Delhi: Actor Annet Mahendru says while period spy thriller “The Americans” was her “breakout” role, she is looking forward to stepping into the “alternate reality” universe of zombie horror series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”. The Afghani-born Russian-Indian actor rose to prominence after essaying the role of deadly KGB triple agent Nina Krilova in the Emmy-winning series “The Americans” and was also nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for best supporting actress in a drama series in 2014 for the same.

She is now set to lead the third spin-off in “The Walking Dead” franchise, based on the popular comic series of the same name by Robert Kirkman. “It (‘The Americans’) was my breakout role. People know that I speak English now. That’s exciting,” Mahendru told .