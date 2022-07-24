The Archies Casting Director Says Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Are ‘Super-Perfect’

One of the most awaited series that the audience is waiting for with baited breaths is undoubtedly Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. What makes is so interesting is the fact that except for Mihir Ahuja, new people have been cast for the roles, and it will also mark the debut of three star kids who people were waiting to watch on-screen- Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. However, many people felt that the star kids landed the role because who their parents are, and not with their own talent. Now, casting director of The Archies, Nandini Shrikent, have defended her choice.

Talking to The Quint, Nandini said, “Any industry you look at, the next generation takes over. If someone fits the role, they deserve the opportunity because they fit the role. It’s not like we’ve just gone and cast someone because they’re a star kid. Each one is very specifically, super-perfect for the role they’ve been cast in.”

She also added, “We didn’t just go over with these roles on a platter to the three star kids and say ‘Here they are!’ A lot of people tested for various roles and then this fell in place.”

Agastya has been cast in the role of Archie, while Suhana Khan will play Veronica and Khushi Kapoor will play Betty. The team recently wrapped up a schedule in Ooty. The series will release on Netflix in 2023.

