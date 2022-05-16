The Archies: Gauri Khan Celebrates Suhana Khan’s Bollywood Debut with A Theme Cake, See Pic

Zoya Akhtar helmed The Archies is one of the most awaited films. It would also mark the Bollywood debut of several starlets, like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agasthya Nanda. Following the viral announcement of the film accompanied by a clip that features its star-studded cast, many Bollywood actors took to their social media platforms to support the director as well as the cast members on their film journey. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan on the 15th of May, took to her Instagram story to celebrate their daughter, Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut by posting a photo of the most adorable cake.

‘The Archies’ marks an important milestone in Suhana Khan’s life as she will be making her debut into the Hindi film industry. Her mother, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram story on Sunday and posted a photo of a delicious cake that is consistent with “The Archies” theme. The gorgeous cake featured a photo of the whole cast as they posed for the camera in the woods. Cupcakes with stills of Suhana Khan’s character from the video clip adorned each corner of the box, while golden stars were placed around the cake. Check it out here:

On the day ‘The Archies’was announced, Suhana Khan’s father, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan also supported his daughter through a post. Khan captioned it as, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you”.

‘The Archies’ also marks the Bollywood debut of others including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who is the son of their daughter Shweta Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi and sister of Janhvi Kapoor will also be making her Bollywood debut in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. It is scheduled to be released on OTT giant, Netflix next year (2023). The film’s cast announcement video was released by the streaming giant on Friday, May 14 and has been generating waves across the Internet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.