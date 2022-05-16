The Archies: Reema Kagti Opens Up About the Film, Reveals Both She and Zoya Akhtar Are Fans

The biggest announcement of the most has to be hands down that of The Archies. Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring back the comics to life and she has gotten on board some of those starlets that the audience had been waiting to see on-screen for a long time. We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandkid Agasthya Nanda and Boney and Sridevi’s younger daughter- Khushi Kapoor. Now, co- writer Reema Kagti has opened up about the project.

Talking to Firstpost, Reema Kagti revealed that it was Netflix’s idea to make the film. She added, “Both Zoya and I are huge fans of Archies. We grew up reading Archies’ comics and so when the idea was given to us, we just jumped at it.”

In another interview with The Scroll, Reema Kagti said, “We are not dealing with characters who might be Veronica or Bettie but our Archies is a true adaptation of the comic. We hope to not just bring Archie to an Indian audience familiar with the comics but also make it relevant for younger people who may not have read the comics.”

The film was announced on Friday, and will be releasing on Netflix in 2023. The Archies will star Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Medna and Dot.

Meanwhile, Reema and Zoya have other projects in the pipeline as well. The two are set for the release of the second season of Made in Heaven, and of Dhahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha as a cop and Sohum Shah. Then, there is also Jee Le Zaraa that will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and would be about sisterhood.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.