The Archies Star Khushi Kapoor’s Dreamy Pics Win Sister Janhvi Kapoor’s Heart

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated Netflix film, The Archies. Khushi enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and is quite popular for her sartorial choices and glamourous photos. She does not leave any opportunity to share glimpses of her daily life with her fans. Recently, the 21-year-old’s serene pictures went viral on Instagram.

In the first photo shared by her, Khushi Kapoor can be seen basking in the sunlight in a beige knitted sweater complemented with trousers of the same colour. The sun-kissed picture saw Khushi striking a casual pose, looking sideways as she sported her million-dollar smile. She posed for the lens with a coffee mug.

Khushi also flaunted her bangs with a loosely tied curly brunette hairdo as she flashed a smile looking outside the window, which stole the hearts of many. The sun rays reflecting on her face gave a rosy look to her.

Soon after Khushi Kapoor’s photos surfaced on Instagram, her beloved elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor went all hearts in the comment section of her post. In addition to Janhvi, mother-daughter duo Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also showered her with praises.



On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of The Archies. Apart from Khushi, the film also features some well-known Bollywood star kids, including debutante Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies has been receiving an incredible response from the viewers ever since its teaser was released by Netflix. The film is said to be an adaptation of the popular comic series of the eponymous name which depicts the adventures of a group of teenagers.

The Archies is slated to premiere on Netflix next year. Meanwhile, other details about the movie are kept under wraps by the makers.

