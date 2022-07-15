The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And Khushi Kapoor to Don School Uniforms For New Song

The Archies’ first song ‘Suno’ introduced Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Currently, the Zoya Akhtar series is underway and the filmmaker has been in Mauritius for the last few days on a recce. While the young star cast was in Ooty most recently, if a new report is anything to go by, The Archies team will be shooting for a song in Mumbai at the end of July.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Dil Dhadakne Do director has roped in her favourite choreographers, Bosco and Caesar, for the same. For the unversed, Bosco and Caesar have choreographed several hits for Zoya including Senorita in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Not just that, the song is set to be shot in a classroom-like set up in which we will see the young star kids donning uniforms.

The song will be shot at a studio in Mumbai’s suburbs Goregaon. The Archies team was rehearsing for the same in Ooty in the month of May. In fact, during the rehearsal schedule, Suhana Khan also celebrated her 22nd birthday.

The project instantly became the talk of the town as it marks the debut of three children from the biggest film families. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are making their Bollywood acting debut with The Archies.

The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

For the unversed, The Archies is an iconic comic book that capsules the adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie. The comic has been adapted on celluloid a couple of times, with the most famous adaptation being Riverdale.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

