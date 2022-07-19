The Archies: Suhana Khan Continues Dance Lessons, Khushi Kapoor Sweats It Out at Gym, Watch

The Archies will see the most-anticipated debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda and the young actors are making sure they leave no stone unturned to prepare for the project. Khushi and Suhana, who are also good friends, can often be seen going for dance lessons or together. On Tuesday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter was clicked by the paparazzi while leaving her dance classes.

On the other hand, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter was seen on her way to the gym. In the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi, Suhana can be seen dressed in a grey sweatshirt which she paired with denim. She completed her looks with shades.

Khushi was seen in a red crop top paired with tights of the same color.

Take a look at the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi:

Currently, the Zoya Akhtar series is underway and the filmmaker has been in Mauritius for the last few days on a recce. While the young star cast was in Ooty most recently, if a new report is anything to go by, The Archies team will be shooting for a song in Mumbai at the end of July.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Dil Dhadakne Do director has roped in her favourite choreographers, Bosco and Caesar, for the same. For the unversed, Bosco and Caesar have choreographed several hits for Zoya including Senorita in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Not just that, the song is set to be shot in a classroom-like set up in which we will see the young star kids donning uniforms.

A couple of days ago, some pictures had also surfaced that saw the actors dressed in school uniforms. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

