The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s Rumoured Debut Movie Goes On Floors

Shooting has officially begun for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, The Archies. The movie, which will release on Netflix, is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s first film. Filmmaker Reema Katgi took to her Instagram and shared the first picture from the sets of the movie, announcing the shoot’s commencement.

The picture featured a clapboard with the details of the first scene. The OG font of the comics has been used in the title. Sharing the picture, Reema wrote, “Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix."

Last month, pictures of Suhana, Khushi and Agastya from what seemed to be their looks from the Zoya Akhtar directorial had gone viral. Suhana was seen wearing a black dress with a jacket while Agastya was seen wearing a brown tee and a pair of pants. Khushi stood out in her wig. From the leaked pictures, it seems that Khushi is playing the role of Betty Cooper, while Suhana might be playing Veronica. Agastya is most probably playing the role of Archie.

Advertisement

The Archies will reportedly be set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. Zoya’s production company Tiger Baby Films is co-producing the project with Graphic India. Zoya is known for directing films like Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do. At the time the project was announced, the filmmaker had said that she is excited about the collaboration since the comic has been part of her childhood and teenage years. Zoya also added that the characters are “iconic and globally loved,” which is also why she is a little nervous. “I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today,” Zoya said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.