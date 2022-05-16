The Archies: Who Will Play What In Zoya Akhtar's Indian Adaptation of Comic Series?

The first look at Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming adaptation of The Archies was released on Saturday and since then it has been ruling headlines. The series marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, late veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Besides the three celeb kids, the series also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

If you are aware of the original comic series, you must be curious to know who will be playing what role in this Hindi adaptation of the popular The Archies. It has been reported that Agastya will be playing the role of protagonist Archie Andrews, while Suhana will play Veronica Lodge, and Khushi Kapoor will be playing Betty Cooper. Mihir is going to play the role of Jughead Jones. It is yet to be disclosed what roles will be played by other cast members including Vedang, Yuvraj, and Dot.

Set in the 1960s, the first look of The Archies offers a glimpse into the world that Zoya Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world. The series will stream on Netflix and comes from Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films. Described as a “musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult,” the Indian adaptation of The Archie comics promises a coming of age tale.

Since the first look was shared on Saturday, star kids like Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi have received several congratulatory notes from Bollywood actors. Shah Rukh shared his piece of advice for daughter Suhana as she is all set to embark on her first Bollywood project, while Agastya’s uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated the cast of The Archies. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is Khushi’s sister, also wished the cast.

The Archies will stream on Netflix next year.

