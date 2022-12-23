The Archies Wrap Party: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Others Are All Smiles in These Unseen Pics

It's a “solid wrap" for Bollywood star kids “not only to this fabulous year but also to The Archies movie." After completing the entire filming of the movie, director Zoya Khan and producer of the upcoming Netflix film hosted a wrap party in Mumbai where the entire The Archies cast. Suhana Khan (the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri), Khushi Kapoor (the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor), Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja among others had a blast to their fullest. On Thursday, actress Delnaaz Irani shared a slew of unseen pictures from the party.

In the first picture, she is seen all smiles with director Zoya, followed by a hazy yet gorgeous picture with Suhana. SRK's daughter wore a red bodycon dress and styled her hair in a bun. The actress then posed with Khushi, who donned a brown dress and sparkly earrings, in the third picture. Irani also posted pictures with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya, and Tara Sharma. She concluded the post with a tempting picture of The Archies-themed cake, decorated with frosting in the shape of Archies characters.

Sharing the pictures, Delnaaz captioned the post and wrote, “And that’s a solid wrap not only to this fabulous year but also to The Archie’s movie. Some glimpses of a fun night with the ever-so-amazing cast and crew of the film! Special thanks to Zoya Akhtar and the team. Happy Thursday everyone, hope you’re having a lovely day."

Reacting to the post, fans congratulated the team and dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Chitrashi Rawat wrote, “Delnaaz I’m so happy for you. Can’t wait," with a red heart emoji. One of the users wrote, “Great going Delnaaz Irani. Super proud of you," while another wrote, “Congratulations Delnaaz, so happy to see this."

The Archies is an Indian adaption of the iconic American comic Archies, set in the 1960s. Netflix India made the announcement about the film's wrap on its official Instagram page. “Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen! (sic)" the streamer captioned the post accompanied by a series of pictures.

The movie is billed as a coming-of-age story set in India and follows the lives of popular fictional youths such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

Zoya Khan’s directorial marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. It is produced by Zoya Akhtar and her longtime colleague Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics.

