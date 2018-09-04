The Avenger: Still Furious at Disney, Dave Bautista May Not Return to Guardians of The Galaxy

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

Even as the third film of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise continues to be trapped in limbo, actor Dave Bautista has delivered the project another blow. The action star, who plays alien warrior Drax in the action-comedy romp set in deep space, has been most vocal about director James Gunn's firing by Disney executives. The director was let go from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise after decade old tweets by him, which made fun of pedophilia and rape were unearthed and circulated on the Internet. Though a petition signed by tens of fans demanding that the studio rehire the director and despite numerous celebrities, including the film's entire cast (who issued a joint statement in support of their director from the first two hugely popular Marvel films), speaking out against the exit, Disney has no plans to bring Gunn back on board the franchise.Bautista has made it clear he is not happy with Disney, which owns Marvel, and has not minced his words, whether on social media or during interviews. Most recently, while appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor and former wrestler said he now might not even come back for the third film, the production of which has been on hold since Gunn's exit. Initially, Bautista had stated he would honor his contract if at least Gunn's script was used.Addressing his fury over Gunn's firing Bautista said, "There’s a bit of an issue. It’s a bittersweet conversation. No — it’s a bitter, bitter conversation, because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn.""They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely," Bautista added, saying "To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney... I’ve been very vocal about the way I feel. I’m not afraid to admit the way I feel."Having earlier described the behavior of Diney executives as "nauseating" on Twitter, Bautista had said that he will still act in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because he is "legally obligated" but that the franchise without Gunn is "not what I signed up for. ('Guardians of the Galaxy') without James Gunn just isn't ('Guardians of the Galaxy')," he wrote."It's also pretty nauseating to work for someone who would empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis," Bautista continued, referring to right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich, who unearthed Gunn's 10-year-old tweets, which then went viral after being pushed by Trump supporters and members of the alt-right.The ousted director had apologized for his tweets just hours after the firing. "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn said, adding, "I have regretted them for many years since -- not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."