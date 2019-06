The Avengers Endgame Mole Is Back, Shares Details About Future MCU Films

Marvel has already revealed the release dates for a bunch of movies from the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it hasn't yet divulged any details about the plot of any of the future films.However, it is confirmed that the studio is working on a couple of new standalone as well as film series now that the Infinity Saga is over. Standalone Black Widow movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2, and The Eternals are reportedly in the works.With the untimely death of some of the MCU’s biggest heroes in Avengers: Endgame, it’s no surprise we’ll be seeing some new faces set to take the place of our fallen heroes.A Twitter user, goes by the name of Roger Wardell, who posted accurate Avengers: Endgame details several months before the movie was released, has shared alleged details about more unreleased MCU films.Wardell, who has also been hailed by Marvel fans as the most trusted source since his accurate prediction, has said that going forward, the series will present “mini-arcs” as opposed to a decade-spanning saga and that there will be a clear divided between the characters based on Earth and those based on other planets.The films, according to Wardell, Marvel is developing are Black Widow, The Eternals, Black Panther 2, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2, Nova and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.He added that there are plans to make new Thor, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel sequels and suggests there could even be New Avengers, Young Avengers and Dark Avengers films.Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is close to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time, as it needs to earn just under USD 75 million (Rs 520 crore) more to have made more money than Avatar at the global box office.Follow @News18Movies for more